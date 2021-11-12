As the holiday season nears , the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday that Christmas tree cutting permits will go on sale on Sunday.

Permits can be purchased online for $12.50, which includes an online fee or $10 at any of the national forest's offices or local vendors.

"Cutting your own Christmas tree is a great way to connect with the forest and create memories with your family," said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams in a release. "Cutting a Christmas tree can help improve forest health by thinning densely populated stands of small-diameter trees, which helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide food for wildlife."

Individuals are limited to five permits and should be used for personal use only, officials said.

Families with fourth-graders are eligible for a free permit through the Every Kid Outdoors program. The permits can be acquired online or at local offices by presenting a valid pass or paper voucher from the Every Kid Outdoors website.

For complete details regarding the permits and list of local vendors, click here.