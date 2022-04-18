As Colorado seemingly ignores the green generating potential of nuclear energy, a consortium of Utah cities and towns are moving forward with building a 462 megawatt, zero-carbon small modular reactor generating station in Idaho, at the U.S. Department of Energy’s 890-square mile Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho.
The Utah Associated Municipal Power System (UAMPS) Carbon Free Power Project launched in 2015. The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $1.371 billion to UAMPS for its development and construction. The total cost is estimated at about $5.1 billion.
The project will use a six-unit small modular reactor (SMR) plant built by NuScale of Portland, Oregon, which has developed a truck/train/ship-transportable reactor module built in a factory and shipped to the installation.
Each module stands 76 feet tall and 15 feet in diameter and uses only one-twentieth of the amount of nuclear fuel used in a large-scale reactor, about 25 pounds per module, with each module generating 77 MW.
The first module is planned to be on-line in 2029 with the remaining modules being installed in 2030.
NuScale said in a project update in February that submittal of plans and documents to the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission is ongoing and looks for approval in early 2024.
LaVarr Webb, a spokesman for UAMPS, says that SMRs are an important part of the future carbon-free power grid.
“It's available whenever it needs to be sent to wherever it needs to go and is very much worth the cost of $58 per megawatt hour,” said Webb in an interview with The Denver Gazette. “The other forms of carbon free, firm, reliable energy like carbon capture and batteries are going to come in at or well above that price.”
Charles Griffey, an electric utility resource planning consultant and former senior officer at Reliant Energy, a Texas provider with more than 2 million customers, said reaching 100% renewable energy “Can’t be done with existing technology.”
“Renewables don’t provide the capability to meet the second to second of movements in the electric system,” said Griffey. “You can’t maintain electrical reliability; you have to have electrical capacity that moves up and down.”
The grid is so sensitive to fluctuations in voltage and frequency that that power producers must provide both reserve capacity to deal with sudden load increases and grid inertia to keep the frequency stable.
“You have to have inertia on the system that helps buffer load changes, and inertia is provided by turbines that spin. Renewables don’t have inertia,” said Griffey.
Each individual reactor module in NuScale’s plant can be rapidly amped-up without the carbon cost of using backup natural gas generators, something that the Colorado Energy Office is considering as part of Governor Polis’ greenhouse gas reduction plan.
Asked about state objections or laws against nuclear power, Colorado Energy Office Director Will Toor said, “There’s certainly nothing from the energy and climate side. What we have said is that we think that ultimately there will be a need for some amount of firm zero-carbon generation and nuclear is one of a number of technologies that could potentially play that role.”
Toor believes that Colorado can achieve 80% of load capacity with renewables, covering the rest using natural gas quick-dispatch generators or possibly batteries.
According to Griffey however, “some amount” of required firm generating capacity amounts to 90% of the nameplate capacity of all the renewables on the grid.
“The more intermittent capacity you have, you actually have to increase that reserve margin to carry more backup,” Griffey said. “In the case of an all-wind system you’re going to be carrying 90 percent, give or take, to back it up because (windmills) only provide 5 to 15% of equivalent capacity.”
Grid reliability and safety are of prime importance and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission is mandated to ensure that energy providers do not compromise safety or reliability, particularly during Governor Polis’ plan for transition to zero-carbon by 2050. This means the PUC must ensure that there is enough reserve capacity to keep the lights on when the wind fails, and the sun isn’t shining.
“In terms of setting reserve margins, you can’t count on non-firm energy availability under the standards that are in place across the United States, you have to have firm deliverable power,” said Griffey.
According to Dominique Gomez, Deputy Director of the Colorado Energy Office, there doesn’t seem to be any interest at all in examining SMRs at the CEO.
“As it turns out, we actually do not have any reports or studies on nuclear power potential for Colorado from any point in the last three years,” said Gomez in response to a request for documents by The Denver Gazette.
Asked if a task force on nuclear power had been convened, like the one created to study carbon capture and sequestration, Gomez replied, “There is not a task force that we are aware of. I haven't found any previous statements from the Administration.”
“To date, there’s no utility in Colorado that has wanted to bring forward any nuclear projects,” said Toor. “Utilities are likely gun-shy given the experience with current generation nuclear reactors and the attempt to deploy them over the last couple of decades. If a utility were to bring a proposal forward, there’s nothing that I’m aware of that would stop it from being considered.”
But Xcel Energy, the largest power provider in Colorado, has already signed a preliminary “Term Sheet agreement” under which Xcel Energy “would support UAMPS and other parties with Nuclear Regulatory Commission review and approval of the Combined License Application, and provide numerous pre-operation services, including serving as a key consultant on the design and construction of the plant.”
And there is interest in nuclear power outside of the CEO.
Pueblo County Commissioners issued a statement in November urging Xcel Energy to consider converting its coal-fired Comanche power plant near Pueblo to use nuclear power to spin the existing generators.
The Commissioners touted NuScale’s technology as an alternative to razing the Comanche plant and billing ratepayers for the demolition and site renovation.
Saving that infrastructure they said, would not only save millions by reusing much of it, but the converted plant would also continue to support Pueblo and Pueblo County with more than $15 million per year in tax revenues and more than 100 high-paying jobs.