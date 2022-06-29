Grand Canyon Bison

FILE - In this photo provided by Grand Canyon National Park, an adult bison roams near a corral at the North Rim of the park in Arizona, on Aug. 30, 2021. Grand Canyon National Park has decided not to extend a pilot project this fall 2022 that used volunteers to kill bison to downsize the herd. New surveys show the herd roaming the far reaches of northern Arizona is closer to the goal of about 200.

 Lauren Cisneros - hogp, Grand Canyon National Park

A Colorado man is recovering after he was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday, park officials said

Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported the incident happened near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful. A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group. The family did not leave the area and the bison continued to charge, goring the man, park officials said.

"This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to the animal and the bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual," park officials said in a release.

The man sustained an injury to his arm. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Read the full story from KUSA here.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.