A Colorado man is recovering after he was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday, park officials said
Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported the incident happened near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful. A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group. The family did not leave the area and the bison continued to charge, goring the man, park officials said.
"This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to the animal and the bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual," park officials said in a release.
The man sustained an injury to his arm. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
