Coloradans will be treated to a special Black Friday deal this year, with Colorado Parks and Wildlife offering free admission to all state parks on Friday.

The seventh annual free entry event, dubbed “Fresh Air Friday,” aims to encourage residents to spend time outdoors during the traditionally shopping-heavy holiday.

“Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the busy winter holiday season, so Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites people to escape the stress of shopping and planning to spend time outdoors,” the agency said in a statement.

All of Colorado’s 42 state parks will be open Friday, though some park visitor centers may be closed or partially staffed because of the holiday. Some visitor services may be limited, but enforcement personnel will patrol as usual.

To plan a “Fresh Air Friday” experience, visit the Colorado state park finder or Colorado Trail Explorer mobile app to find local parks, trail systems and open spaces.

On Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is providing several guided hikes at Mueller State Park, Barr Lake State Park, Cheyenne Mountain, State Forest State Park and Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.

Participants are encouraged to share their outdoor experience on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #FreshAirFriday.