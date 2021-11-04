As Colorado residents prepare to set their clocks back an hour on Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning of wildlife-vehicle collisions caused by the new driving conditions.

With the end of daylight saving time, drivers are more likely to commute home from work during dusk, when wildlife is more active, the organization said.

“Deer and elk will be showing up on roadways again,” said Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla. “Keep an eye out for deer moving across roads and follow speed limits to reduce the possibility of colliding with animals.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages drivers to drive with caution and slow down, especially when driving at night.

The Department of Transportation is also reminding drivers that seasonal storms will cause hazardous driving conditions, as well as push wildlife from the high country into lower elevations.

Autumn is peak seasonal mating and migration for many species in Colorado, Sralla said.

“Big game like deer and elk are making their way to the elevations where they can more easily find food and water,” said Wildlife Program Manager Jeff Peterson. “The seasonal movements of these animals can cause increased wildlife-vehicle collisions if drivers are unaware more wildlife is on or near the roadways.”

About 4,000 wildlife-vehicle collisions are reported in Colorado each year, according to the Department of Transportation.

To decrease wildlife-vehicle collisions, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Department of Transportation are constructing migration structures that let wildlife cross highways.

One structure has already been established at Highway 9 near Kremmling, the organization said. Others that are completed or under construction include on Interstate 25 in Denver, State Highway 13 near Craig and U.S. Highway 160 near Durango and Pagosa Springs.