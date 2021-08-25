Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are asking drone users to be mindful of their hobby as it can increase stress and even cause death to wildlife.

Many wild animals are preyed upon by the air and become distressed by drones flying above them. Additionally, many birds see drones as a predator competing for food that could lead to behavior changes.

Although drones give people insight to various landscapes otherwise unaccessible to humans, they also pose a threat, said Brian Dreher, terrestrial section manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

"It's important for drone operators to understand their surroundings including the impacts to people's privacy and wildlife health," Dreher said in a release. "Part of being a Coloradan is respecting the natural environment around us. As people pick up drone use as a hobby, they also need to understand the importance of conservation ethics."

Wild animals are already hyper-aware of their surroundings because of survival instincts. With drones flying overhead, it can heighten these reactions, especially where there's a mother and its young nearby, officials said.

But drone use to observe wildlife behavior isn't the only time animals are harassed or gain additional stress.

Heather Dugan, the department's field services assistant director, said CPW is seeing more hunters harassing wildlife with their drones, which is a violation of federal law and the department's commission regulations.

"The bottom line is, if it's related to a hunt in any way, you can't do it," Dugan said. "For scouting, locating, anything. If they fly before they take an animal, they're illegal. If they use the drone to locate an animal they may have shot and wounded, they're illegal."

Non-hunter drone use on Colorado Parks and Wildlife land is restricted. It is illegal to take off or land a drone in any of the department's 350 wildlife areas. However, it is legal to use drones within designated areas for model aircraft use at certain state parks.

"Even then, drone operators should be aware that it is illegal to harass wildlife," officials wrote.

Harassment of wildlife is defined as causing a change of behavior to wildlife, Dugan said.

"So if the animal runs, if it changes direction, if it stops eating, that's harassment," she said. "Any change in the animal is considered harassment and it's illegal."

Anyone caught violating any of the drone regulations and laws could face penalties from $70 to $125,000. It depends on the circumstances and range of what someone was doing, Dugan said.

Additionally, an operator found in violation of laws or regulations could have their aircraft and all related equipment seized.

"If we proved it, we might elect to request it's forfeited as a public nuisance," Dugan said. "They're obviously using it for illegal activities and shouldn't continue to possess it."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging drone users to follow the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommendations for responsible drone flying with wildlife:

Protect Wildlife & the Environment