Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials is asking for the public's help to identify a person who illegally killed a moose near Hayden last weekend.
Wildlife officers found the animal carcass on Sunday in the Dunckley Flat Tops Area; they said the person who illegally shot the animal did not attempt to field dress it and left its meat to rot.
CPW District Wildlife Manager Jason Pollock, who received the tip about the dead moose, said in a news release that he believes an elk hunter mistook the animal and panicked once they realized the mistake.
"The violation for this crime may include a felony, and felonies change lives," Pollock said. "I don't want that, but I do want to ensure justice for our wildlife."
Anyone with information regarding the incident or anything suspicions on Oct. 16 along Austrian Creek in the Dunckley Flat Tops Area, which is 9 miles southwest of Oak Creek, is encouraged to contact Pollock at 970-629-1247.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Operation Game Theft, a program that pays rewards to citizens who turn in poachers, at 877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us.