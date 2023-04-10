A new online mapping tool the public can use to identify and research air pollution sources statewide shows the location of more than half a million sources registered with the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division.

The division has scheduled two public tutorial sessions for those interested in learning more about using the interactive map.

The new tool is possible thanks to an online database launched by the division in October 2020, which currently houses more than 550,000 air quality records and provides an alternative, visual way to find records. Records can include permits, exceedance reports, inspection reports, and completed enforcement actions

“Increasing transparency and access to air quality information is vital to building trust with local communities and people across Colorado,” said Michael Ogletree, director of the Air Pollution Control Division, in a press release. “This online mapping tool is a major move forward for connecting people, especially frontline communities overburdened by air pollution, with information they want and need to stay informed.”

The visual tool allows users to find a facility on a state map and click on it to view its records. Users can also search by coordinates, addresses, identification numbers, and facility names.

“This new tool is a significant step towards breaking down barriers to finding information about air quality in Colorado’s communities that are most impacted by air pollution and other environmental challenges,” said Joel Minor, Environmental Justice Program manager, in the release.

Interested persons can read the user guide for tips on accessing information in the map.

Public Tutorials are scheduled for :

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, 6-7 p.m.: REGISTER HERE

Thursday, June 8th 2023, 12-1 p.m.: REGISTER HERE