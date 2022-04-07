State energy officials issued a report on simulations of six “community scale residential energy retrofit” options intended to advance Gov. Jared Polis’ “aggressive” goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, 90% by 2050 and reaching 100% renewable energy by 2040.
The result of a three-year program funded by a $300,000 U.S. Department of Energy grant, the study was a collaboration between the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the Rocky Mountain Institute and Xcel Energy.
The study was designed to “test new approaches to demand-side management, demand response, and renewable integration in existing residential buildings.”
Six retrofit scenarios were simulated by computer modeling of an existing 30-home community in Denver to “assess the performance of various technology packages that include efficiency measures, electrification, photovoltaics (PV), energy storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and controls in terms of cost-effectiveness and benefits to both residents and the utility grid.”
The study addresses energy management in the context of a “community” rather than as individual residences. Some call this a form of “microgrid,” or a group of electricity users that can be residential, commercial or industrial, who manage their power collectively and draw from or contribute to the larger grid dynamically and interactively.
The report is unclear on how such communities are configured and what sort of data sharing and control is required to achieve the desired results. Attempts to contact the laboratory for clarification were not returned by press time.
“One important conclusion is that electrification can be achieved without negatively impacting the monthly utility bill,” says the report.
However, the report also says, “Our results highlight a number of challenges that require further research. The energy bill savings achievable through efficient electrification tell only part of the story because the upgrades require upfront costs, and modest utility bill savings result in long payback periods that are not appealing to most homeowners.”
The report does not quantify the “upfront costs” at all, sticking to analysis only in terms of monthly utility bills, and does not assess overall affordability of such retrofits, particularly as it applies to low-income households and communities.
The analysis also presumes that only 10% of the 30 homes modeled would have electric vehicles that would need recharging. This appears to conflict with Polis’ goal of achieving 100% vehicle electrification by 2050, which raises questions about the modeling conclusions.
“While the homes that have EVs would likely see their utility bills increase, the incremental cost is much less than the equivalent cost of gasoline for the same miles driven,” the report says.
The report does not address the initial high cost of buying a new electric vehicle that could price low-income and minority Coloradans out of the EV fleet.
The report also says widespread residential electrification can exacerbate the peak load management problems.
“Looking forward, we anticipate that the problem of peak load management will grow in both complexity and importance because widespread electrification would subject the entire distribution system to winter peaks that occur primarily in the early mornings, and PV would not be able to shift the load in a meaningful way. This type of scenario would have implications for the relative value of different DER (distributed energy resource) technologies and their implementation.”
Peak load problems are caused when intermittent generating sources cannot handle the load and utilities must rely on backup generating sources that can operate at the same capacity as the renewables that are offline.
Almost all those backup resources rely on fossil fuels including coal, natural gas and nuclear power. Experts point out that to remain stable, the grid must have full-time access to quick-dispatch backups rated at 90% to 95% of the nameplate capacity of all the intermittent renewables on the system.
“Demand-side management” is a term used to denote utility control of consumer use of gas and electricity by using different tactics to reduce the load on generating resources, including behavior modification through pricing structures like the recent approval by the Public Utilities Commission of Xcel Energy’s three-tier time-of-use based electricity pricing structure.
Critics warn that the installation of smart meters, begun by Xcel as part of a $52.7 million Advanced Grid Rider rate increase imposed on customers in 2020, makes it possible for Xcel to eventually directly control energy-consuming appliances, including EV chargers and heating/cooling units.
Xcel has long insisted that the new smart meters cannot control home devices, but this is not quite true. The meters themselves don’t control anything, but they are two-way communication devices that can send messages to other equipment installed in the home that are capable of directly controlling devices.
This “Internet of Things” connectivity built into or added to household appliances is often marketed as a benefit for consumers who want someone else to manage their energy use to maximize savings.
But demand-side management can also come with costs and risks, including compromises to customer convenience and comfort if a utility decides to shut off water heaters or lower the home’s thermostat to reduce peak demand or in emergencies.
In the UK, for example, The Times newspaper reported as far back as 2010 that smart meters in the UK “can take control of your dishwasher” and other appliances via Bluetooth wireless technology.
The Mirror newspaper reported in 2020 on a proposal for Scotland’s power grid that “under a series of modifications being proposed, networks (power companies) will be allowed to turn off a household’s heating or electricity without warning. … It could mean your central heating is adjusted without warning — or your electric car stops charging without notice.”