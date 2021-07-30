All troops and veterans will get free entry to 42 Colorado state parks throughout the month of August, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Friday.

Troops and veterans can pick up their free August Military Pass at any of the state parks or Colorado Parks and Wildlife Offices beginning Sunday.

"The free park pass provides a chance to experience Colorado's state parks and diverse wildlife and landscapes the state provides," officials wrote in a news release.

Veterans will still face other fees, including for camping and reservations. Additionally, the pass will not allow access to State Wildlife Areas, officials said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers several military benefits throughout the year including free admission to parks on Veterans Day, year-round free entry to all state parks to residents with Colorado Disabled Veterans license plates and free small game and fishing combination licenses for qualified disabled veterans.

The department also offers a Columbine Pass which offers reduced park entrance fees to disabled Colorado residents.