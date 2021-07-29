All 42 of Colorado's state parks will be free for visitors Monday to celebrate the state's 145th birthday a day late.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has offered free admittance to the parks in conjunction with the state's birthday for at least the past four years, department spokesman Travis Duncan said.
Colorado Day, marking the state's admission to the union, is marked each year on July 31.
"Colorado Day is an opportunity for everyone to get outside and experience the diverse natural beauty and recreational activities that all of the 42 state parks have to offer," Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow said.
Despite entrance fees being waived, all other fees, including for camping and reservations, remain in place Monday.
Department officials are urging Coloradans to take advantage of the free park day by visiting a state forest, Steamboat Lake or Cherry Creek State Park.
"Come play all day, enjoy a picnic and stay for the sunset," officials wrote in a news release. "This is Colorado Day, be sure to get out to a state park for a fun-filled day that the whole family can enjoy."