Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are asking residents to remove tangle hazards such as netting from their yards to protect the state's wildlife.

The request comes after two bucks became tangled together in a badminton net Tuesday in Evergreen. One of the bucks freed itself, while the other required the assistance from wildlife officers, officials said.

Additionally, deer are known to migrate this time of year and are susceptible to summer gear, lighting or decorations in residents' yards.

"We are starting to see more instances of deer becoming tangled in the last two weeks and it will get worse as we get into the (mating season)," Wildlife Officer Casey Westbrook said in a release.

Although in most cases wildlife officers are able to untangle a buck stuck in a clothes line, net or other items, there have been some instances this year where animals can die.

For instance, a buck died in Parker last Friday after its head and body became wrapped around a hammock. Circulation to its back and leg were cut off and resulted in the animal's death, officials said.

"Oftentimes we go through heroic efforts to save the animal, but sometimes we can't save them," Westbrook said.

Wildlife officials are requesting items such as tires, garden cages, clothes lines, plastic fencing, lawn chairs and netting be removed from yards during the mating period.

Outdoor lighting for the holidays should be hung above six feet or attached to trees or buildings, officials said.

Anyone who sees an entangled animal should call the local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office immediately. Denver's local office can be reached at 303-291-7227.