Flights were delayed and canceled, semi-trucks tipped over along the interstates, tree branches collapsed and power lines fell and left thousands of Coloradans without power as gusts as fast as 100 mph were reported across the state on Wednesday.
The strongest winds were recorded Wednesday morning as gusts reached 107 mph in Lamar and 100 mph at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service.
Across the Denver metro area, gusts peaked at 97 mph at Golden's White Ranch Park, while wind speeds at Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge reached 94 mph. Other areas across the metro experienced a range of speeds between 60 mph at Denver International Airport and 91 mph in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Wednesday's wind event — known as a widespread Bora event — is "really common" during the winter months in the Centennial State, said Ayesha Wilkinson, with the National Weather Service in Boulder.
"It was a bigger deal this event because we've been so dry, so we've had widespread high wind warnings and red flag warnings in place," Wilkinson said.
Bora events occur when a strong cold air induction and a fast moving low pressure meet. This encounter then creates enhanced windspeed, Wilkinson said.
Nearly 600 flights out of Denver International Airport were delayed an additional 159 were canceled due to high-winds as of 5 p.m., according to FlightAware.
Additionally the Christmas tree in Olde Towne Arvada fell down, leading the Arvada Police Department to tweet that “A landmark was lost today.”
Thirteen semi-trucks tipped over between Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs and the town of Monument, and nearly 50,000 Coloradans were without power as of 6 p.m., according to Xcel Energy.
Of the 642 outages reported to Xcel Energy as of 8 p.m., 95% of the outages were in the Denver metro as 33,5750 residents were without power.
Officials did not say when power might be restored.
As the storm system moved east, it seemed almost like the old Dust Bowl days had returned.
The strong winds whipped up dust that reduced visibility to zero west of Wakeeney, Kansas, the state Department of Transportation told the Associated Press, and caused at least four semitrailers to blow over. Kansas officials closed Interstate 70 from the Colorado border to Salina, as well as all state highways in nine counties in northwest Kansas.
Wilkinson said windspeed in Colorado peaked in the middle of the afternoon and gusts should continue to decrease throughout the night. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise into the lower 50s with sunny conditions.