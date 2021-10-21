The Denver Dumb Friends League said it hit full capacity Wednesday, reaching its highest level of animal occupants in at least a decade.

This comes as other animal shelters in the Denver metro area and nationwide are reporting an increase in owners returning pets adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past few months, the Denver Animal Shelter, Denver MaxFund Adoption Center and Humane Society of Weld County have said they reached or were nearing full capacity because of drastic increases in surrendered pets.

To address the influx in pets, the Denver Dumb Friends League is urging the community to adopt some of its dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs.

“We know Denver is a community full of people who love pets,” said Apryl Steele, CEO of the Dumb Friends League. “If you’re in a position to bring a new pet into your family, now is a great time, and your choice will have more impact than ever. We can’t do this critical work without your help.”

The organization has discounted or waived many of its fees to encourage adoption, Steele said, including offering adult cats for $10 throughout October.

And for those who are realizing their quarantine pets do not fit into their regular lifestyles, the Denver Dumb Friends League is asking them to wait.

“If you need help rehoming your pet and your situation isn’t urgent, please consider delaying taking your pet to the League for the next few weeks,” the organization said. “The League, like many area shelters, has resources that could help you keep your pet with your family.”

In addition to adopters, the Denver Dumb Friends League said it is also seeking people to temporarily foster homeless pets and people to work and volunteer at its animal shelters.

For more information on adopting a pet or regarding any of these opportunities, visit DDFL.org.