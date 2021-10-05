Denver’s annual LeafDrop program began Monday, providing residents with an environmentally sustainable way to dispose of falling leaves.

Now through Dec. 3, residents can drop off leaves to be composted for free at various LeafDrop locations throughout the city.

“Composting is nature’s way of recycling and returning valuable organic matter and nutrients to soil to be used again to help plants thrive,” Denver Transportation and Infrastructure said in an announcement Tuesday.

The compost created from the LeafDrop program will be available for residents to purchase at a discounted rate in the spring, the announcement said.

LeafDrop locations are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cherry Creek Transfer Station, the Havana Nursery and the Central Platte Campus.

Weekend drop sites will be available from Oct. 30 to Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bruce Randolph High School, the Cherry Creek Transfer Station, John F. Kennedy High School, Sloan’s Lake Park and Veterans Park.

Leaves must be brought in bags at all locations except for the Cherry Creek Transfer Station. Paper bags are preferred and available for free with a city-provided coupon.

Bags cannot contain branches or other materials. Locations will accept pumpkins, the announcement said.

Dropping off leaves outside of the designated dates and times is considered illegal dumping. The city urges citizens not to rake or blow leaves into the street to avoid clogging storm sewer inlets.

Social distancing and face coverings are required at all drop-off sites.