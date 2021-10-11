The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is unveiling the city’s first full-size all-electric street sweeper Tuesday, providing a greener way to clear the streets.

The city purchased the new street sweeper with a $317,000 grant from the Denver Regional Council of Governments, the department said. The grant covered the additional cost of purchasing the $575,000 all-electric unit instead of a regular diesel unit.

The electric street sweeper runs eight hours on charge and is quieter than regular diesel units, the department said. The electric street sweeper will also save approximately 2,000 gallons of fuel each year.

“This new all-electric sweeper takes the city’s air quality improvement efforts a step further with zero emissions,” the department said in a statement. “Denver’s year-round sweeping program collects dirt and debris off city streets that would otherwise end up in our air and waterways.”

The new street sweeper is planned to operate in downtown Denver in the overnight hours, the department said.

This adds to Denver’s fleet of 200 alternative fuel vehicles, including the department’s miniature electric street sweeper that is used to clean Denver’s protected bike lanes.