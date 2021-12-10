Winter is finally here.
Snow fell in Denver for the first time in 232 days as .3 inches were recorded at Denver International Airport. Friday's snowfall tied a 134-year-old record for the most consecutive days without snow.
Previously the National Weather Service indicated the all-time record for most consecutive days without snow was 235 days, but after further examination they determined that record was wrong, said Zach Hiris, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder.
"We dug thought a bunch of handwritten stuff from the 1880's and determined there was a counting error in the original documents we went through," Hiris told The Denver Gazette.
Besides the record for most days without snow being set, Denver recorded it's latest first snow on record on Friday. The previous record was set on Nov. 21, 1934, while Friday's snow happened 19 days later.
Although Denver received its first dose of fluffy white powder, it isn't expected to last for long as snowfall is expected to stop before noon. Most of the snow will melt on Saturday as temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 40's.