The Denver Zoo’s annual “Boo at the Zoo” Halloween celebration isn’t happening this year, instead being replaced by a new “Wild Fall” celebration, the zoo announced Friday.

This puts an end to the zoo’s beloved tradition, celebrated since the ‘90s and recognized as an official zoo-sanctioned event in 1997. Officials said “Wild Fall” will be similarly festive to "Boo at the Zoo," but have a stronger focus on education and connecting attendees with nature.

“As a zoo-based conservation organization dedicated to protecting wildlife and wild places, Denver Zoo must make very intentional choices about where to direct our limited resources and energy,” the zoo said on its website. “We are grateful for the love our community had for ‘Boo at the Zoo.’”

The new fall celebration will still have festive decorations, animal demonstrations and professionally carved pumpkins, but it won’t have the usual “Boo at the Zoo” trick-or-treat stations, officials said.

Instead, “Wild Fall” will feature a storyline revolving around mythical beasts, with evidence and costumed characters like Bigfoot and the Kraken spread throughout the zoo’s 84-acre campus. Demonstrations will also focus on linking these supernatural beings to wildlife around the world.

“Wild Fall” launches on Oct. 1 and will run daily through Oct. 31 during the zoo’s normal operation hours. There is no words yet on whether “Wild Fall” will include special after dark nights like “Boo at the Zoo” has in recent years.

Tickets for “Wild Fall” are currently on sale at DenverZoo.org/Events/WildFall.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes to “Wild Fall,” though anything that is scary, gory or covers the wearer’s eyes is not allowed, officials said. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own candy in place of trick-or-treating.