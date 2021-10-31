A dog that was off-leash died after being attacked by a moose near Frisco on Saturday, according to Summit County Rescue Group.

The dog named Arlo was walking ahead of his family on the Masontown Loop Trail when he neared three moose, according to a release from the agency.

One of the moose charged and trampled Arlo while it was running back toward its family.

By the time responders arrived, Arlo was unresponsive, but still breathing, officials said.

Arlo was brought to an animal hospital where it died. No other injuries were reported, officials said.

Officials are using the incident as a reminder reminder of how deadly moose encounters can be.

"We simply want to remind people how dangerous moose encounters can be, both to dogs and to people," officials said in the release.

Earlier this week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife encouraged Coloradans and the state's visitors to keep their dogs leashed because of moose see dogs as threats, which can result in the pet and owner being injured.

"Each year, we investigate numerous incidents in which a person is injured by a wild animal," said area wildlife manager Mark Lamb in a recent news release. "A common factor in many of these situations is that the victim's dog first approached or harassed the animal."

As of Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has learned of four moose attacks, three of which involved dogs and resulted in injuries to humans, according to a release.