More than two weeks after the Marshall fire sparked in Boulder County, donors from across the country have donated more than $42 million.
In the days since the blaze, the Community Foundation Boulder County's wildfire fund had received over $20 million in donations from more than 59,000 donors worldwide as of Thursday evening, said Eric Schoenborn, a spokesman for the foundation.
The foundation had already distributed $4 million dollars as of Thursday night to the victims of the fire. The foundation's board authorized the distribution of $5 million to the victims who lost their homes, suffered damage or are in financial need on Jan. 2.
An additional $150,000 was used to establish the county's Disaster Assistance Center that provides victims with resources needed to begin recovery.
But the community foundation isn't the only way people are donating to the cause as multiple verified GoFundMe pages had received more than $22 million as of Friday morning.
But the overall $42 million is expected to continue to increase as several organizations are currently running promotions where funds will be donated to the community foundation's wildfire fund.
Floyd's 99 Barbershop will match all donations up to $20,000 to the community foundation in addition to the 100% of the donations given by its customers.
On Saturday, Teriyaki Madness will donate 50% of all sales to the fires recovery and relief effort.
The state's most destructive wildfire destroyed 1,084 homes after engulfing over 6,000 acres of land in Boulder County. County officials estimate the total damaged caused by the blaze exceeds $513.
More than half of the homes destroyed were in Louisville, while an additional 378 were in Superior, officials said.