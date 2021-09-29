Two bull elk who were wandering around a park in Westminster were relocated to the mountains overnight, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Reports about the elk sightings began Tuesday morning, but weren't located until later that day at Quail's Crossing Park, near West 136th Avenue and Huron Street in northern Westminster, officials said.

The bulls were released late last night in the mountains. This is video of both being released out of the transport trailers. pic.twitter.com/ucSXZ6TOmv — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 29, 2021

Wildlife officers with the help of the Westminster Police Department removed the animals from the park and they were placed into transport trailers.

The two bull elk were then brought and released into to the west mountains, near the border of Gilpin and Jefferson Counties, officials said.