Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacted an emergency public fish salvage at Johnstown Reservoir on Wednesday to prevent losing the fishery.

Due to the potential threat of the fish dying in the reservoir, regulations on size, bag and possession of all species are suspended through Nov. 1 for anglers with a valid Colorado fishing license, according to the state parks department.

"Because the entire fishery may be lost, CPW has enacted the public fish salvage in order to optimize use of the resources," officials said in a release.

The salvage was implemented so the town of Johnstown can fully drain the reservoir and perform emergency repair work on the dam, officials said.

The Johnstown Reservoir is fully stocked with an abundance of aquatic life including trout, large and small mouth bass, blue gill, common carp, channel catfish, black and white crappie, and other warm water species, said Jason Clay, a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Although many regulations have been suspended due to the emergency fish salvage, some still apply: