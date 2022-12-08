Visitors who drive electric vehicles can charge up at EV charging stations provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife at parks around the state, according to a news release.
The agency announced 16 stations are available at 11 state parks.
The Rivian Level 2 chargers — which will work with any make or model of EV — are ready for use at John Martin Reservoir, Barr Lake, Castlewood Canyon, Chatfield, North Sterling, Cherry Creek, Chatfield, St. Vrain, Cheyenne Mountain and Staunton state parks, and soon at Lake Pueblo State Park. In addition, chargers are available at the CPW Southeast Region offices in Colorado Springs.
“We are working hard to increase access to electric vehicle charging for Coloradans,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the release. "As we work to protect Colorado’s world-class outdoors, cutting harmful emissions and improving air quality is a big part of achieving this.”
In March, Polis joined CPW to unveil two charging stations at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, which were the first of the phased plan. Since then, the number of charging stations across the state has now reached 16 with plans for more future installations.
“These new park features are a wonderful way to accommodate people who own electric vehicles but also want to experience the beauty of our parks and access Colorado’s remote destinations,” CPW Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan said in the release. “This is a great example of CPW advancing its mission of protecting our public lands while also connecting people to the outdoors.”
Joey Livingston, CPW public information officer, told the Denver Gazette charging at state parks is currently free if visitors have a state parks pass. There are future plans for a fee for charging, but Livingstone says that’s in the future and is “not set in stone.”
The Level 2 chargers provide up to 11.5 kW – enough to add up to 25 miles of charge per hour to a Rivian R1T or R1S. All Rivian Waypoints are powered by 100 percent renewable energy.
Livingston also noted that as of January 2023, drivers renewing their Colorado vehicle registrations will automatically be charged a $29 Keep Colorado Wild parks pass unless they opt out when renewing.
A CPW logo will be printed on the vehicle registration that will provide access, and passes are not transferable between vehicles.