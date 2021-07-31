Widespread flash flood activity throughout Larimer County was reported Saturday after nearly an inch of rain fell around the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar, according to the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority.
The agency alerted residents within The Retreat, a subdivision in Glen Haven to "immediately seek higher grounds." Voluntary evacuation orders were issued for the area and County Road 43 was temporarily closed, but since have been lifted or reopened, respectively.
Flash Flood Warnings were issued Saturday afternoon in Norther Colorado in Boulder, Larimer and Grand Counties. The last warning in Boulder County near the Calwood burn scar expired at 6:45 p.m., said Kari Bowen, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Boulder.
The warning was issued in Grand County around 12:30 p.m. near the East Troublesome Fire burn scar along Highway 125. As of 7 p.m., the areas around the burn scar received between a half inch and inch of rain, Bowen said.
Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the north central portion of the East Troublesome burn area. This includes portions of CO-125 which saw significant rains yesterday. Heavy rain is continuing to fall. #cowx https://t.co/j2Tz7ppDYb pic.twitter.com/OhLZLkSlgH— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 31, 2021
Another warning was issued for portions of the burn scar from the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County, including Roaring Creek, Williams Gulch, Peterson Creek, Washout Gulch and Highway 13 from Spencer Heights through Kinikinik to Idylwide, according to the weather service.
The warning expired at 6:15 p.m.
A NEW Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the northern/northwestern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area. A precip gage measured 0.5" of rain in the past 20 minutes. This warning includes Rustic, Kinikinik, the Black Hollow area, and portions of CO-14. #cowx https://t.co/1tmKNxKnny pic.twitter.com/yImDEHkCCi— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 31, 2021
Although Saturday was extremely wet due to the monsoon flow experienced across much of Northern Colorado, Bowen says forecasts project better conditions on Sunday.
"Most of the burn scar areas will stay dry, but we could see some precipitation west of the (Continental) Divide and maybe some in Summity County," Bowen said. "But overall we should see dryer conditions."
Precipitation across much of the burn scar areas are expected to decrease throughout the night, and officials urge motorists to check weather conditions and road statuses before headed out the door.
"We want people to continue to monitor the weather and be cautious with flooded roads," Bowen said. "Just be safe."
In Denver, temperatures will drop into the high 50's, low 60's overnight and will rise to around 80 degrees on Sunday with minimal chance of rain.
"We should be mostly dry and have partly sunny conditions around most of the metro," Bowen said.