Flash Flood Warnings were issued Saturday afternoon in Northern Colorado that include areas impacted by last year's wildfires.
The National Weather Service in Boulder issued the warning for Grand County about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the areas near the East Troublesome Fire burn scar along State Highway 125.
Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the north central portion of the East Troublesome burn area. This includes portions of CO-125 which saw significant rains yesterday. Heavy rain is continuing to fall. #cowx https://t.co/j2Tz7ppDYb pic.twitter.com/OhLZLkSlgH— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 31, 2021
Another warning was issued for portions of the burn scar from the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County, including Roaring Creek, Williams Gulch, Peterson Creek, Washout Gulch and Highway 13 from Spencer Heights through Kinikinik to Idylwide, according to the weather service.
A NEW Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the northern/northwestern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area. A precip gage measured 0.5" of rain in the past 20 minutes. This warning includes Rustic, Kinikinik, the Black Hollow area, and portions of CO-14. #cowx https://t.co/1tmKNxKnny pic.twitter.com/yImDEHkCCi— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 31, 2021
The warnings are in effect until 3:30 in Grand County and 4:45 p.m. in Larimer County.
Weather officials said there is a high chance for flash flooding and residents and visitors should frequently check forecasts to avoid dangerous situations.