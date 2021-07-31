Cameron Peak Flash Flood warning 7-31-21

Flash Flood Warnings were issued Saturday afternoon in Northern Colorado that include areas impacted by last year's wildfires. 

 Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Boulder issued the warning for Grand County about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the areas near the East Troublesome Fire burn scar along State Highway 125.

Another warning was issued for portions of the burn scar from the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County, including Roaring Creek, Williams Gulch, Peterson Creek, Washout Gulch and Highway 13 from Spencer Heights through Kinikinik to Idylwide, according to the weather service. 

The warnings are in effect until 3:30 in Grand County and 4:45 p.m. in Larimer County.

Weather officials said there is a high chance for flash flooding and residents and visitors should frequently check forecasts to avoid dangerous situations. 