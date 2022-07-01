Recreation at Gross Reservoir will reopen Saturday, Denver Water announced Friday.

The reservoir, located west of Eldorado Springs in Boulder County, has been closed since June 18 as officials investigated a fatal construction crash that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Matthew Liu. He was an engineer with Kiewit Barnard, according to Denver Water.

Liu was driving a construction vehicle that was carrying several tons of rocks and went off the road and into the reservoir. The vehicle fully submerged shortly after entering the water.

Construction at the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project has also resumed in a limited capacity.