Both directions of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon reopened Thursday evening after a brief closure during a flash flood warning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed all lanes on the interstate at 4:30 and announced it was reopened at 6 p.m.

🚫#I70 Glenwood Canyon CLOSED due to a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area. Updates will continue to be posted to https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 and available by dialing 511.** Closure points are Exit 133, Exit 116, Exit 109 and Exit 87 (West Rifle). pic.twitter.com/nEyEuTuP4z — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 29, 2021

Closures have plagued portions of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon in recent weeks as the same section was closed between July 22 and Sunday.

Weather has played a major role in the closures as the National Weather Service has issued several watches and warnings in the area. Additionally, heavy rain around the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar has triggered mudslides and debris flows.

Although the interstate is now open to motorists, it could close again for periods of time this weekend as the forecast calls for rain. Closures depend on the weather, Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said.