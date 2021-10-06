A pilot program that offers hiking enthusiasts discounted rates to 10 popular trailheads in Jefferson County has officially launched.
Jefferson County Open Spaces announced a partnership with Lyft on Wednesday. The pilot program aims to alleviate parking congestion at some of the county's most popular trailheads including North Table Mountain and White Ranch Park, officials said.
"JCOS wants to help improve access to our parks while encouraging alternative transportation and reducing congestion at our trailheads or parking areas," county officials wrote in a release.
The pilot program will run through Dec. 31 and will offer Lyft riders a $2.50 fare reduction both ways to the specific trailheads. Riders will just need to input JCOS2021 in the rewards section of the Lyft application.
Discounts are available during park hours, seven days a week at:
- North Table Mountain - West Trailhead: 4788 State Highway 93, Golden, CO 80403.
- White Ranch Park - East Trailhead: 21827 W. 56th Ave., Golden CO, 80403
- South Table Mountain - Camp George West Trailhead: 1219 Kilmer St, Golden, CO 80401.
- South Table Mountain -- Golden Hills Access: 16741 Golden Hills Rd., Golden, CO 80401.
- Mount Falcon Park - Morrison Trailhead: 3852 Vine St. Morrison, CO 80465
- Matthews/Winters Park Trailhead: 1103 County Rd 93, Golden, CO 80401
- Dinosaur Ridge Visitor Center: 16831 W. Alameda Pkway, Morrison, CO 80465
- Van Bibber Park - East Trailhead: 5575 Ward Rd, Arvada, CO 80007
- Crown Hill Park: 9357 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.
Following the pilot, county officials will determine the success of the program and will decide where to expand the offer to additional trailheads, officials said.
