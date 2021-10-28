The Good Life Refuge animal sanctuary in Longmont took in four chickens and one goose this week after the rest of their flock was killed in a series of bear attacks.

The sanctuary said the birds were living in a yard in Crested Butte when a bear began tormenting the flock, returning several nights in a row to eat the birds. The four chickens and one goose were the only survivors when their owner reached out to Good Life Refuge for help.

Though the sanctuary had limited space because of quarantine limitations and an influx in rescues, founder Nicole Brecht said they couldn’t turn the birds away.

“It was clear this homeowner cared a lot about her pets who were directly in harm’s way and just wanted them to be safe,” Brecht said. “We could not standby knowing that they might not make it another night if we did not step in and help.”

The owner drove nearly five hours to bring the remaining birds to Longmont, the sanctuary said.

The birds joined more than 60 other rescued farm animals of 11 different species currently living at the sanctuary.

The Good Life Refuge animal sanctuary was founded in 2018 to care for abused, neglected and at-risk farm animals. For more information or to donate to the sanctuary, visit goodliferefuge.org.