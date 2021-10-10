Snowmaking efforts began over the weekend at Loveland Ski Area and Keystone Resort in preparation for the 2021-22 ski and snowboard season.
Loveland started its snowmaking Saturday evening after a winter storm brought cold temperatures and 3 inches of snowfall to the area, the resort said Sunday. The resort plans to continue snowmaking throughout the week.
Keystone also started its snowmaking Saturday, with its automatic snowmaking system detecting adequately low temperatures and high humidity in the evening, the resort said.
Both resorts said they intend to open for the season by the end of October. This comes after, last year, resorts statewide experienced an unusually late start to the ski and snowboard season.
In 2020, the family-run Wolf Creek Ski Area was the first resort in the state to open for the season on Oct. 28. This was the latest statewide opening day since Loveland kicked off the 2015 season on Oct. 29.
The late start was attributed to dry weather and wildfires tarnishing snowmaking efforts at many big-name resorts, including Loveland and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.
Resorts could have a similar late start this season, as Loveland began its snowmaking efforts six days later this year than it did last, according to the resort.
Last year, Keystone opened for the season on Nov. 6 — the second resort in the state to open — and Loveland opened on Nov. 11.