The skier who died on Tuesday morning after colliding into a tree at Eldora Mountain has been identified as 60-year-old Robert Williams of Nederland, according to the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Authorities were notified about the crash around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found Williams lying on the ground, unconscious in the trees along the "Hot Dog Alley" ski run. He was pronounced dead at 11 a.m.

Williams is the second person to die in a skiing accident on the mountain since it opened for the season last month. Ronald LeMaster, 72, died on Nov. 30 after colliding with a snowboarder.