Search and Rescue is looking for a man who went missing after an avalanche near the town of Marble on Saturday.

The Gunnison County Sheriff's Office and several other Search and Rescue organizations got a call at 5:52 p.m. Friday about the avalanche near Chair Mountain, according to a sheriff's office alert.

Three adult males are believed to have been caught in an avalanche, according to the alert. Two have been rescued. One of the men was transported by helicopter and the second by ambulance after self-extricating.

The third man is unaccounted for at this time, according to the alert. Rescue efforts resumed at daylight Saturday and are expected to continue through the day.

This story will be updated when further information is made available.