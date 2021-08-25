A 62-year-old New Mexico man was attacked by a bull moose early Wednesday while running with his two dogs on a trail in Winter Park, officials said.

The man suffered minor injuries and was released by a local hospital several hours after the attack. His two dogs were unharmed, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Officials said the man was running with his dogs — who were off-leash — around 7:30 a.m. on the Sundog Trail in western Winter Park. All of a sudden, the dogs, who were 40 to 50-feet ahead, ran back towards the man.

"He stopped and saw the moose," said CPW District Wildlife Manager Serena Rocksund in a release. "At that point, the dogs ran past him and left the scene."

The man took two steps forward, which caused the moose to attack him, according to the release.

"Those two steps caused the moose to charge," Rocksund said. "He's very lucky that his only injury is a hoof print-shaped laceration on his back."

Wildlife officers surveyed the nearby area in an attempt to locate the moose, but were unsuccessful.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said several other people have been charged and attacked by moose this year. Most recently, a 79-year-old woman was severely injured by a cow moose near Glenwood Springs on Aug. 13., while taking out a dog.

"This is a good reminder for folks to keep their dogs on leash and give moose plenty of space when recreating outdoors," Rocksund said. "It's hard to see around these corners with the thick vegetation on these trails, so have a dog on a short leash here is key."

For additional information on what to do if you encounter a moose, click here.