Boulder County officials are urging residents impacted by the Marshall fire to complete a right of entry form as soon as possible.
Officials said completion of the form will allow residents to opt in or out of the county's debris removal program, but will also allow for the removal of imminent hazards and the application of hydro-mulch to begin on each respective property.
Hydro-mulching is applied to the soil and will prevent ash from being blown away or from draining into waterways.
Property owners who have decided to opt out of the debris removal services are still asked to complete the form so that the county can "accurately track all properties and ensure that cleanup and remediation efforts proceed efficiently and effectively," officials said in a release.
Those who compete the form and opt out of the debris removal services are still eligible for assistance from the county to remove imminent hazards and perform hydro-mulching soil stabilization work, officials said.
The right of entry form is available at boco.org/marshall-debris-cleanup. There is also an online form that can be completed and submitted electronically to ROE@bouldercounty.org.
People can also submit the form by dropping it off at the disaster assistance center at 1755 S. Public Road in Lafayette, faxing it to 720-564-2227 or mailing it to Boulder County Resource Conservation, c/o Debris Team at 1901 63rd St. Boulder, CO 80301.
"The sooner you complete and submit the ROE form the sooner Boulder County can begin working to clear properties in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County," officials said in a release.
The deadline to submit the form is 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 26.