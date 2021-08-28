More areas within the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests have reopened to the public following extensive recovery work following recent damage caused by wildfires and monsoons.
Among the areas now open includes Long Draw Road in the Cameron Peak fire area, the Keysey Ridge area on the Williams Fork fire site in Grand County and the western side of Stillwater Pass off Colorado State Highway 125, officials said.
"So much great work has been done with partners, volunteers and Forest Service Staff to stabilize and rehabilitate the burned areas this year," Deputy Forest Supervisor Aaron Mayville said in a release. "While there is still more work to do, we are particularly glad to be able to open this terrain for hunters in the advance of archery and muzzleloader seasons."
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service, tens of thousands of burned hazard trees have been mitigated, hundreds of miles of roads and trails have been stabilized, fire containment lines have been restored, culverts have been cleared of debris and aerial mulching was performed in critical areas.
Despite certain areas reopening following extensive repairs and destabilization projects, officials warn certain areas may still contain critical hazards such burned trees and loose debris and unseen hazards such as burned stumps off roads and trails.
Additionally, officials encourage everyone headed outdoors to check the weather before leaving. Landslides, mudslides and debris flows can occur in burn scar area with rain.
Although more areas within the national forests have reopened some areas remained closed such as the Crown Point area in Larimer County, and Kinney Creek road, Cabin Creed Road and Kaufman Creek Road in Grand County. These areas experience extreme damage during the monsoons and the public should avoid these areas, officials said.
