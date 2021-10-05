A mountain lion found napping on a fence in a central Boulder neighborhood Tuesday morning was tranquilized and relocated, the Boulder Police Department said.

Police said the mountain lion was spotted about 8 a.m. in the neighborhood on Adams Circle, less than a mile east of the University of Colorado.

Rangers with Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks responded and tranquilized the lion without incident about 9 a.m. The lion will now be released into a less populated area, rangers said.

This mountain lion started his Tuesday hanging out on this wall has been safely tranquilized by @boulderosmp and relocated to another area with fewer humans. The neighborhood around Adams Circle is now clear #Boulder #tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/j0Ev7XAHgq — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) October 5, 2021

During the hourlong incident, residents of the neighborhood were asked to stay in their homes and keep pets indoors. The neighborhood is clear and residents can resume normal activity, police said.

Colorado’s Front Range is considered prime habitat for mountain lions, with 3,000 to 7,000 mountain lions living in the state, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Though lion attacks are rare, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has documented 25 incidents of mountain lions attacking humans between 1990 and April 2021. That includes four attacks since 2019.

To report mountain lion sightings, residents can call Colorado Parks and Wildlife headquarters at 303-297-1192.