Boulder County Public Health officials warned residents and pet owners that three rabid bats were found in the county over the past week.

The first bat was discovered in Longmont on Aug. 25 after it entered a home with two residents and two cats.

The other bats were found the next day, one in Hygiene after a cat captured the infected animal, and the other in Lyons.

Public health officials performed risk assessments for all affected people and pets, but each pet who might have been in contact were up to date on their rabies vaccination.

Carol McInnes, Boulder County Public Health environmental health specialist, said if there's a chance a child or pets come in contact with a bat, to call 303-441-1564.

Rabies is an infectious viral disease that's usually spread when an infected animal scratches or bites others.

The disease can also be spread if saliva from an infected animal comes into contact with the eyes, mouth or nose of another animal or person. Rabies is almost always fatal after the onset of symptoms, which can include aggressiveness, agitation, confusion, muscle spasms, seizures, weakness and paralysis.

Health officials recommend following these precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to rabies:

Do not handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Contact animal control to collect the animal.

Thoroughly wash any wound caused by an animal with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

Keep vaccinations current for all dogs, cats and ferrets. Keep cats and ferrets inside and dogs under direct supervision.

Contact your local public health department or animal control if people or pets have been bitten or exposed to a bat.

Attempt to contain the bat and then contact your local animal control officer to assist with capturing the bat and delivering it for testing.

Bats are the most common carrier of rabies within Colorado as about 15% of bats tested for rabies test positive for the disease, according to the health department.

However, in recent years skunks have become a significant source of rabies throughout eastern Colorado and the Front Range. Other animals such as raccoons and foxes can also carry the disease.

Boulder County residents who find a bat should call their local animal control office. Anyone with questions about human contact with a bat can call the Colorado Health Information Line at 1-877-462-2911.