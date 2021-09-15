Authorities freed a deer trapped by a hammock outside a Lakewood home Wednesday and warned residents to take down hammocks, volleyball nets, swing sets and other gear that and tangle deer amid rutting season.

A buck mule deer became trapped in Lakewood Wednesday when its antlers got tangled in a hammock that was left hanging in a neighborhood near Kendrick Lake Park.

The deer was stuck for two hours and, by the time rescuers arrived, it had broken one of its antlers at the skull and injured one of its eyes, officials said. Wildlife officers had to cut both of the deer's antlers off to free it.

Officials said deer all over Colorado face neighborhood hazards. Colorado Parks and Wildlife receives several reports each year of deer and elk that starve to death after getting stuck in fences or other items.

This is especially common during the fall season when deer and elk begin migrating and looking for mates, which often leads to them entering neighborhoods or backyards, officials said.

Over the years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has received reports of deer, elk and moose tangled in tricycles, tires, garden cages, clothes lines, plastic fencing, lawn chairs, playground equipment, soccer nets, Christmas lights and more.

Officials recommend residents put away all outdoor equipment that is not being used this season and, when hanging outdoor decorations, place lights and other decorations higher than six feet or attached tightly to trees and buildings.

Anyone who sees entangled wildlife is asked to call Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Residents in the Front Range can call the Denver office at 303-291-7227.