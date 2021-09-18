Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking Golden residents to be aware and take precautions after mountain lion activity was observed in the city Friday.

Wildlife officers said mountain lions were seen near North Table Mountain, just a few miles from downtown Golden.

Though mountain lion activity around the mountain is common, officers said nearby residents should take steps to reduce the risk of a mountain lion encounter around their homes.

“Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet and elusive,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement. “We can live with these incredibly efficient predators if we respect mountain lions and their habitat.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends residents in the area take the following precautions:

Make lots of noise when coming and going from dusk to dawn, when mountain lions are the most active

Install lighting outside homes where residents walk so they’d see a lion if one were there

Closely supervise children whenever they play outdoors and make sure children are inside before dusk and not outside before dawn

Landscape or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions

Avoid planting non-native shrubs and plants that deer often prefer to eat, attracting deer and lions to come onto the property

Keep pets inside in at night or in a kennel with a secure top and don't feed pets outside

Anyone who sees a mountain lion is asked to report it to Colorado Parks and Wildlife by calling the northeast regional office at 303-291-7227.