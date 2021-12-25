A backcountry skier was killed on Friday in an avalanche near Cameron Pass and became the first person to die from an avalanche this season in Colorado.
The avalanche happened around 2 p.m. on the southeast side of South Diamond Peak, near Cameron Pass. The avalanche broke was about 250 feet wide, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
The victim, who has not been identified, was caught and fully buried during the event. Officials said the victim's partner found him and freed him from the snow, but he did not survive.
Search and rescue team personnel recovered the victims body Friday night, officials said.