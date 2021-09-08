Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot and killed a bear in Woodland Park, orphaning the bear’s two cubs.

The bear was found dead on July 26 in the Ranch Estates neighborhood on the south end of Woodland Park, officials said. An investigation revealed the bear had been shot to death.

The two cubs were found hiding in a tree nearby and taken to a rehabilitation facility where they will be taught how to survive and, once old enough, released back into the wild.

No additional details have been released and investigators don’t have any leads, officials said.

“This is poaching and it’s illegal and we want to catch the person who did this,” said Corey Adler, district wildlife manager. “But we need the public’s help.”

The person who shot the bear is wanted for charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife and reckless endangerment.

Convictions could result in up to 6 months in jail and $3,000 in fines, Adler said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest of the person who shot the bear.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife takes these situations very seriously,” said Cody Wigner, area wildlife manager. “Someone made a decision to kill this animal, orphaning her two cubs. We need to find this person.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-227-5200. To be anonymous, tipsters can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us.