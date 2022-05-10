FILE - This April 20, 2011, file photo, shows dozens of rows of solar panels that make up Public Service Co. of New Mexico's 2-megawatt photovoltaic array in front of transmission lines near the utility's natural gas-fired generating station in Albuquerque, N.M. The federal government has finished another environmental review of a proposed transmission line that will carry wind-generated electricity from rural New Mexico to big cities in the West and similar reviews are planned for two more projects that would span parts of Utah and Nevada, the U.S. Interior Department announced Thursday, April 28, 2022.