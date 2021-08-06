Sections of the Fowler Trail inside Eldorado Canyon State Park in Boulder County are temporarily closing due to safety concerns, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Friday.
Recent rockfalls and heavy rain in the area prompted the closure along a 50-foot section of the trail, about a third of a mile from the trail head. Due of the closure the trail no longer provides access to neighboring City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Park Trails, said Park Ranger Lisa Gill in a news release.
However, the Rattlesnake Gulch Trail is still accessible from the Fowler Trailhead.
Repair efforts are currently underway and the trailhead is expected to fully re-open by the end of the month, officials said.