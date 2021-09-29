Hundreds of people remained evacuated from their homes on Wednesday as the Ptarmigan fire in Summit County continued to burn.

Despite ongoing precipitation near the blaze, the fire east of Silverthorne continued to grow overnight and is estimated to be 85 acres with no containment as of 11 a.m., Dillion District Ranger Adam Bianchi said during a morning briefing.

Fire crews will work less on trying to prevent the spread of the blaze on Wednesday because of the ongoing precipitation and instead will focus on structure protection, creating fire lines in safe areas and continue mitigation efforts, Bianchi said.

Additionally, crews will work to contain several spot fires along the southeastern flank.

"This is going to be our first operating period," Bianchi said. "We have a lot of our ground resources in and are now engaging the fire today, and so you know that our goal is really to provide a good amount of strong line, especially along the west and south flanks in order to secure the fire perimeter."

Although the precipitation has helped reduce the growth of the fire, it also significantly hinders firefighting efforts as aerial operations were downed around 1 p.m.

Those operations will continue on Wednesday with the assistance of ground resources that arrived overnight and throughout Tuesday.

Moderate showers are expected in the region in the afternoon with a possible mix of rain and snow, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Although the forecast calls for precipitation, Bianchi said it does not mean the hundreds of displaced residents are in the clear to return home permanently at this time.

"We really appreciate the rain and it really has kind of kept things in check, but however, it did limit some of the activity we could do yesterday given just firefighter safety," said Bianchi. "It is a trade-off."

Since the fire ignited on Monday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service, Summit Fire and EMS and other agencies have struggled to access the fire because of difficult terrain and conditions.

The fire was initially reported about 4:30 p.m. Monday and as a result the Summit County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations and pre-evacuations for more than 600 residents in the Hamilton Creek neighborhood, Angler Mountain, South 40 neighborhoods, Fly Line Drive and Bald Eagle Road.

Additional pre-evacuations orders were issued Tuesday evening.

A Red Cross emergency shelter was opened Monday night at Summit Middle School (158 School Road in Frisco), officials said, adding the middle school and Silverthorne Elementary School were expected to operate normally.

The shelter will follow CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, employing social-distancing protocols, health screening and masking, Red Cross officials said in a Monday evening press release.

Recreational access to Ptarmigan and Angler mountains has been closed, and the flying of drones is "strictly prohibited" around wildfires because of the potential to interfere with aerial firefighting, Summit County officials said.

Two drones flew over Monday evening. Drones inhibit fighting the fire because all air resources must be grounded if drones are spotted.

A public meeting will be held at the Silverthorne town hall Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locals can also call 970-668-9700 for the latest information on the fire.