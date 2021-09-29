Some mandatory evacuation orders from the Ptarmigan fire will be downgraded on Thursday morning following a "really good day" of firefighting, officials said.

Residents in the Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain areas can return beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the decision was made after officials assessed the firefighting efforts on the ground and in the air.

"While the fire still poses a risk, the Summit County Sheriff and fire officials do not feel the risk warrants keeping people out of their homes, provided they remain alert and ready to evacuate on short notice," FitzSimons said in an evening briefing.

There is no time table on when closures and pre-evacuation orders will be lifted, FitzSimons said.

The blaze burning just east of Silverthorne remains at 85 acres with zero containment. The fire "hasn't really grown" over the last 24 hours, said Eric White, the fire's incident commander.

Earlier in the day, fire officials determined the conditions on the ground were safe enough for direct firefighting and ground efforts to begin. Although crews are engaged with the fire line, White said the process will be slow to ensure safety.

"We're going to be cutting a lot of trees as they begin to burn out, because they become unstable and they can fall at a moment's notice," White said. "Trees kill firefighters every year and we do not want that to happen on this fire. We're going to take our time, we're going to mitigate those hazards."

Throughout the day, crews shifted their efforts from previous days to improve drainage, improve fire lines and remove fuels from the blaze's path.

Crews also worked on containing several spot fires that ignited overnight.

"A lot of really good hard work was accomplished today," White said.

Although residents are allowed to return to their homes on Thursday morning, FitzSimons pleaded with the community to stay in or around their homes and refrain from interfering with firefighting efforts.

"Don't go to the firelines, don't engage firefighters, don't stop fire trucks and ask questions," he said. "That fire is still active. It's still burning ... It's still imperative that we continue to fight this fire."

The fire was initially reported about 4:30 p.m. Monday and as a result the Summit County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations and pre-evacuations for more than 600 residents in the Hamilton Creek neighborhood, Angler Mountain, South 40 neighborhoods, Fly Line Drive and Bald Eagle Road.

Additional pre-evacuations orders were issued Tuesday evening.

A Red Cross emergency shelter was opened Monday night at Summit Middle School (158 School Road in Frisco), officials said.

The shelter will follow CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, employing social-distancing protocols, health screening and masking, Red Cross officials said in a Monday evening press release.

Recreational access to Ptarmigan and Angler mountains has been closed, and the flying of drones is "strictly prohibited" around wildfires because of the potential to interfere with aerial firefighting, Summit County officials said.

Two drones flew over Monday evening. Drones inhibit fighting the fire because all air resources must be grounded if drones are spotted.

The sheriff's office has cancelled any further morning and evening briefings.