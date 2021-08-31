Several meadows and parks within Rocky Mountain National Park were set to close Wednesday as the fall mating season for elk begins, officials announced Tuesday.

The annual closures begin on Wednesday and last through Oct. 31 for Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow and Holzwarth Meadow in Rocky Mountain National Park.

During the closures, travel on foot or horse will not be permitted off established roadways and designated trails from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m., officials said.

Fishing in the Fall River, Thompson River and Colorado River will also be closed from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Officials said the restrictions prevent park visitors from disturbing or harassing elk during the mating period. By limiting negative human interactions, the restrictions are also intended to enhance elk viewing opportunities for visitors.

Last year, Rocky Mountain National Park expanded the closure times from ending at 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. because of a “significant increase” in visitors approaching elk when the closures lifted, officials said.

Elk calling and the use of spotlights or vehicle headlights for spotting wildlife also remains prohibited in Rocky Mountain National Park.