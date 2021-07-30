Due to deceasing water levels in the Blue Mesa Reservoir, officials announced Friday that several boat ramps will be unusable at the reservoir within the coming weeks.

Water levels in the reservoir near Gunnison will drop about two feet per week through October to support power production at Lake Powell, according to the federal Bureau of Reclamation.

The agency began releasing water from the Flaming Gorge Dam on the Utah-Wyoming border earlier this month and anticipated additional water to come from the Blue Mesa and Navajo Reservoirs.

As a result, boat ramps will be left high and dry and will close as they reach unsafe and unusable water levels. Normally, the reservoir elevation is 7519 feet.

On Friday, the National Park Services released reservoir elevations level that would trigger the closures:

7446 feet: Predicted to be around Aug. 29; Fixed keel sailboats and larger deep draft motorboats should not launch at any of the ramps and should be removed from slips prior to this date.

7444 feet: Predicted to occur around Sept. 7; Lake Fork and Lola ramps will close.

7435 feet: Predicted to be around Sept. 27; Elk Creek ramp will close.

The Elk Creek marina area may close earlier than the ramp because crews need to disconnect and relocate the docks, store and fuel station. The floating restroom at the marina will be removed on July 30, according to a release.

Officials measured the reservoir on Thursday and recorded its elevation at 7457 feet. By the end of October, officials said the reservoir will have 7423 feet of water, which is 96 feet below full capacity.

Although some boating activities and ramps will be closed due to the decrease in water levels, hand launched crafts and vessels launched without a ramp can continue to access the water.

Additional details about specific locations will be released in the coming weeks, officials said.

With the decrease in water levels, National Park Service officials are urging recreationists to be aware of their surroundings in and near the reservoir as algae will increase as the water levels drop and temperatures rise.

The National Park Service is frequently testing the water for the presence of toxic algae, but visitors are urged to avoid contact with any algae.

For more information regarding the closures click here.