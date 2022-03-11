A sick skunk found in Boulder has tested positive for rabies, according to Boulder County Public Health.
The skunk was found last Sunday near the 1400 block of Brown Circle. A dog alerted its owner to the animal, who the owner said was acting erratically and went to multiple homes, according to a news release.
The pet owner called animal protection, who found the skunk and sent it to the local health department for rabies testing.
"Fortunately, this pet owner understood there might be a risk of rabies and did the right thing by contacting animal control to have the skunk tested," said BCPH Environmental Health Specialist Carol McInnes. "The dog was current on its rabies vaccinations and will only need to get a rabies booster vaccination."
Terrestrial rabies, such as the virus found in skunks, is carried by animals that travel mostly on the ground. Over the past few years, skunks have been a significant source of rabies throughout eastern Colorado and the Front Range, according to BCPH officials.
Raccoons and foxes are also known to carry rabies.
This incident prompted local officials to remind pet owners to stay up to date on their pets' rabies vaccines. Pets that are not vaccinated may need to be euthanized or placed in a facility for a four-month quarantine at the owner's expense if exposed to rabies, officials said.
BCPH offered several tips on how to reduce the possibility of rabies exposure:
• Do not handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Contact animal control to collect the animal.
• Thoroughly wash any wound caused by an animal with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.
• Keep vaccinations current for all dogs, cats and ferrets.
- Maintain control of pets by keeping cats and ferrets indoors and keeping dogs under direct supervision
• Teach children to leave wildlife alone
• Do not leave pet food or livestock feed in areas that are accessible to wildlife.
For more information about rabies, click here.