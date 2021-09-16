Boulder County Public Health is asking Longmont residents to come forward if they, or their pet, recently interacted with an aggressive skunk, because one of the animals in the area recently tested positive for rabies.

The skunk was located on Sept. 9, near Gifford Drive after it was aggressive towards a woman in her backyard. While she went inside to report the rabid animal, her dog interacted with the skunk, according to a news release.

While officials currently believe no other humans or pets interacted with the animal anyone who may have been bitten or scratched by the skunk could have contracted the virus and may need a series of shots to curb the disease, officials said.

In addition to urging residents to come forward, BCPH officials released a list of tips to reduce possible exposure to rabies:

- Do not handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Contact animal control to collect the animal.

- Thoroughly wash any wound caused by an animal with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

- Keep vaccinations current for all dogs, cats and ferrets.

- Maintain control of pets by keeping cats and ferrets indoors and keeping dogs under direct supervision

- Teach children to leave wildlife alone

- Do not leave pet food or livestock feed in areas that are accessible to wildlife

Terrestrial rabies, such as the virus found in skunks, is carried by animals that travel mostly on the ground. Over the past few years, skunks have been a significant source of rabies throughout eastern Colorado and the Front Range, according to BCPH officials.

Bats, foxes and raccoons are also known to carry rabies.

BCPH environmental health specialist Carol McInnes said the best way to reduce the chances of pets getting sick is by keeping their vaccinations up-to-date.

"Making sure rabies vaccination are up-to-date for dogs, cats, horses and livestock is the most important and effective way to protect both animals and humans from contracting rabies," said McInnes in a release.

Those who are not up-to-date and contract rabbles may need to be euthanized or be placed into a four-month quarantine.

For more information about rabies, click here.