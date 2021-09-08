The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to install 16 miles of fencing along Interstate 25 in Douglas County to protect wildlife from wandering on the road, the department said Wednesday.

The fencing will go along the east and west sides of the interstate from the Ridgegate exit in Lone Tree to the Meadows/Founders exit in Castle Rock. Construction will begin in February and take two to three months to complete.

The department said the fencing project is a response to growing public concern regarding frequent vehicle/wildlife collisions along the I-25 Douglas County corridor.

Similar fencing has been installed along I-25 south of Castle Rock and Colorado 9 between Silverthorne and Kremmling — the latter of which has resulted in a 90% drop in vehicle/wildlife collisions, the department said.

Officials are expecting a similar result for the I-25 South Gap Project where fencing and designated animal crossing areas are being constructed.

While the fencing is under construction, the department and Colorado Parks and Wildlife plan to increase public education, encouraging drivers to be cautious through the corridor, especially during the fall migratory period.

This will include using overhead electronic message boards, the department said.

Officials recommend drivers stay alert and slow down on the road, especially when driving at dawn and dusk when wildlife is more active. If drivers see wildlife in the road, they should slow down or stop instead of trying to swerve.